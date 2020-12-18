Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
Instagram rolls out new features to provide Covid-19 information
Instagram has launched new features to help users stay updated with the latest developments related to Covid-19.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform will now prompt users located within areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases connecting them to relevant health authorities. It will also provide “credible information” related to Covid-19 vaccines to users.
“With more countries around the world seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, we’re launching two features to help people stay up-to-date and get information from credible sources directly on Instagram,” Instagram tweeted from its Instagram Comms account.
“First, in places where cases are surging, people will see a prompt at the top of their Feed, connecting them to health authorities such as the CDC, WHO or their local counterparts,” it said.
“Second, in addition to removing widely debunked claims about the Covid-19 vaccines, when people search for terms related to vaccines or COVID-19, we’ll direct them to information from credible health authorities,” it added.
Facebook earlier this month also announced new features to combat Covid-19 misinformation on its platform.
Facebook will directly notify users who have liked, shared or commented on posts that have been categorised and taken down as Covid-19 misinformation, according to a report by Fast Company.
Earlier this month, Facebook had also announced its plans to monitor misinformation related to Covid-19 vaccines. The platform will now remove false claims about Covid-19 vaccines from Facebook and Instagram.
“Given the recent news that Covid-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world, over the coming weeks we will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram,” Facebook had said in a blog post.
Other tech majors such as Facebook and Google have also announced new features to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.
