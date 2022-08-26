Instagram sets default privacy for teens

Instagram announced that “Less” option under the Sensitive Content Control will be made default for teens. At present, the social media platform has options to set the contents they wish to watch on their feed. Later in June, it had further restricted the contents viewed by the teens.

Instagram Privacy

Instagram’s latest feature will make it difficult them to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in Search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations and Suggested Accounts.

Instagram, owned by Meta, said in a blog post that it is testing a “new way to encourage teens to update their safety and privacy settings”. It will now prompt for: controlling who can reshare their content, message and contact them, the content they can see and how they can manage their time spent on the Instagram.

Instagram’s Sensitive Content Control has three options - “More”, “Standard” and “Less”. The “Standard” is the default state, and will prevent people from seeing some sensitive content and accounts. “More” enables people to see sensitive content and accounts, whereas “Less” means a fewer of this content than the default state. Instagram disabled the option “More” for teens under 18 over security concern.