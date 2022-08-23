Instagram tests feature similar to BeReal app

Instagram has announced testing a new feature called ‘Candid challenges’ which works similar to the BeReal app, a social media app launched in 2020.
Instagram is not testing the ability externally. According to reports, the feature was spotted by engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.
The ability prompts users to click a picture that will expire in two minutes. Pictures when shared with friends will disappear in a day. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed the feature as ‘an internal prototype,’ according to an Engadget report, but declined to provide further details. It is unclear when the feature will roll out to all users.
Earlier, Instagram rolled out the ability for users to capture pictures with both front and rear cameras simultaneously.
