Instagram to become more video-focused: Adam Mosseri

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri has addressed mounting concerns about the changes to the platform, including the full-screen version of feeds.

👋🏼 There's a lot happening on Instagram right now.



I wanted to address a few things we're working on to make Instagram a better experience.



Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

In a video on Twitter, Adam Mosseri clarified that the full-screen version of the feed on Instagram is a test. He added that the video-focused trial feed is “not yet good” and would be improved before being released to all Instagram users.

Mosseri said the platform would continue to support photos, but will become more video-focused over time. “If you look at what people like and consume and view on Instagram, that’s also shifting more and more to video over time, even when we stop charging anything,” he said.

Mosseri said he heard concerns about recommendations regarding posts that appear in users’ feeds from accounts they do not follow. He said these recommendations help users discover new content, and it is an effective way for creators, including small contributors, to reach a new audience. “We are going to stay committed to creators,” he said.

Hours after he shared the video, Mosseri tweeted he also wants to see more content from friends and added that “the growth in that sort of content mostly occurred in DMs and stories.”

“We will continue to show photos and videos from friends towards the top of feed whenever we can,” he tweeted.

That said, if you want to make sure to never miss anything from a friend, or from any account for that matter, add that account to your Favorites and we will show their feed posts at the top of Feed. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022