Instagram to become more video-focused: Adam Mosseri

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri has addressed mounting concerns about the changes to the platform, including the full-screen version of feeds.
In a video on Twitter, Adam Mosseri clarified that the full-screen version of the feed on Instagram is a test. He added that the video-focused trial feed is “not yet good” and would be improved before being released to all Instagram users.
Mosseri said the platform would continue to support photos, but will become more video-focused over time. “If you look at what people like and consume and view on Instagram, that’s also shifting more and more to video over time, even when we stop charging anything,” he said.
Mosseri said he heard concerns about recommendations regarding posts that appear in users’ feeds from accounts they do not follow. He said these recommendations help users discover new content, and it is an effective way for creators, including small contributors, to reach a new audience. “We are going to stay committed to creators,” he said.
Hours after he shared the video, Mosseri tweeted he also wants to see more content from friends and added that “the growth in that sort of content mostly occurred in DMs and stories.”
“We will continue to show photos and videos from friends towards the top of feed whenever we can,” he tweeted.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.