Instagram unveils lined-up updates, features

Instagram has reportedly launched a bunch of fresh features to enhance user experience. In a recent blog post, the Meta-owned social media entity has announced introduction of features like ‘remix’ for photos to make it easier for users to collaborate across the platform. The company has also introduced templates for Reels , and said that any video shorter than 15 minutes will be uploaded as a Reel.

Remix what you like, choose templates for Reels, and more

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, in a recent Twitter post said, ”We’re announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels.”

He also talked about four interesting features—Reels and Video merge, templates for Reels, remix improvements and dual camera.

📣 Reels Updates 📣



We're announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels. These updates include:



- Reels Video Merge

- Reels Templates

- Remix Improvements

- Dual Camera



Check them out and let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/XZUiqmANSX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 21, 2022

According to the blog post, Instagram will soon let its public account holders ‘Remix Photos’ and “have more fun.”

The platform will also enable users to choose from varied ‘Remix Layouts’.

For instance, a public account user can choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen. In addition to the former two features, the user can also add picture-in-picture reaction view in video commentary on a Reel upload.

The blogpost further said: “Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original Reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.”

The debut of Templates’ on the social photo-sharing app will now allow one to create Reels by preloading audio and clip placeholders, as to simply add photos or video clips.

Template ideas are accessible by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab. There is also dual camera feature for contents. “Record content and your reaction at the same time,” said the company.