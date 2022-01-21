Instagram will now allow users to remix any new public video on the platform 

Instagram is expanding its ‘remix’ feature to all public videos on the platform. The Meta owned photo-sharing platform is rolling out a new feature where users can remix any new public video that they see on Instagram. Videos posted prior to the launch will not be affected.

“To expand the possibilities for how you can create and collaborate with your audience, you can now remix any video on Instagram, including both feed videos and reels,” Instagram said in a post on the official Instagram creators account.

The platform had first introduced a new ‘remix’ feature for its short video tool Reels last year. The feature lets users upload their reels next to another that already exists, similar to the popular ‘duets’ feature on TikTok.

Users can record a new reel or upload a pre-recorded video to remix with an existing reel. They also have the option to edit such as control the volume for the original audio or their audio, add a voiceover, among other options.

‘Remix this video’

The feature has now been expanded to include all public videos. Users can remix an Instagram video, similar to Reels, by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting “Remix this video.” They can then record their response or add a video from their gallery or camera roll. Users will need to trim the video if it’s too long. Remixes can be up to 60 seconds long.

Users will also get access to the editing features available with Reels remixes while remixing a public video as well. “Your remix of an Instagram video will be visible anywhere you share reels,” Instagram said.

For public videos uploaded prior to the launch, users will need to choose to “Allow Remixing” on that video to allow other users to remix the video. Users can change their Remix preferences for feed videos and reels at any time under Settings.

When someone remixes a user’s Instagram video, it’ll show their Instagram username and Remix with their username at the bottom. “Anyone on Instagram can tap Remix with [your username] to watch your original video and create their own remix. This is another avenue to help you get discovered by new audiences,” Instagram said.