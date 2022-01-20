Instagram begins testing paid subscriptions

Instagram has started testing paid subscriptions on the platform for creators. Subscriptions will allow creators to provide exclusive content to paid users. The platform has started testing this feature in the US with a small number of creators.

In 2020, Facebook had launched subscriptions. “Based on strong creator feedback, we’re ready to now bring this business model to creators on Instagram,” the company said in an official release.

“With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already,” it explained.

‘Predictable income’

“Creators do what they do to make a living and it’s important that it’s predictable. Subscriptions are one of the best way to have a predictable income a way that is not attached to how much reach you get on any given post which is inevitably going to go up and down over time,” said Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri in a video posted to Instagram.

The first version of subscriptions on the platform is being tested with three major integrations – Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories and Subscriber Badges.

Subscriber Lives allows creators to broadcast exclusive live videos to their subscribers, allowing them to engage more deeply. Subscriber Stories will allow creators to create stories exclusively for their subscribers. Subscriber Badges are meant to indicate paid subscribers.

“Creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages so they can easily identify their subscribers,” it said. “We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months,” Instagram said.

Forging direct relationship with subscribers

“Over time we expect to expand these features because it’s important that subscriptions are integrated throughout the entire Instagram experience and we also believe that creators should own their relationship with their subscribers,” said Mosseri.

The platform is also working on a way for creators to bring their Instagram subscribers to other platforms such as websites and apps by other companies, Mosseri further added. Additionally, Meta, as announced for Facebook Subscriptions, would not collect any fees from creators on Instagram Subscriptions purchases as well until 2023 at the earliest, it said.