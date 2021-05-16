Instagram working on the ability to let users create posts from its web platform: Report

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram working on the ability to let users create posts from its web platform: Report
Instagram recently experimented with letting users hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts
Instagram is working on a new feature that will let users create posts from its web platform, according to reports.
The feature was discovered by developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi who posted about the same on Twitter.
“#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website,” Paluzzi tweeted.
The developer also shared images of how the web interface may appear. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform may let users edit and post pictures directly from the web. Based on the images, the interface is quite similar to the mobile application. The platform will let users crop images, add filters and caption the same before posting along with options to add location and tag other people.
According to Paluzzi, the feature is currently being tested only internally. “Don't expect to be able to use it anytime soon,” the tipster tweeted.
Instagram has also introduced a range of new features for its mobile application recently. Earlier this month, the platform introduced a new caption sticker for Stories. It will now let users add captions to their stories with a new sticker. The sound off feature will let users add captions to their Stories and soon to their Reels.
It is also experimenting with letting users hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts, as per reports.
The app will test the new option with a set of users, letting them choose whether or not would they like to hide the like count for themselves, as per a TechCrunch report.
