Instagram working on the ability to let users create posts from its web platform: Report

Instagram is working on a new feature that will let users create posts from its web platform, according to reports.

The feature was discovered by developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi who posted about the same on Twitter.

“#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website,” Paluzzi tweeted.

The developer also shared images of how the web interface may appear. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform may let users edit and post pictures directly from the web. Based on the images, the interface is quite similar to the mobile application. The platform will let users crop images, add filters and caption the same before posting along with options to add location and tag other people.

According to Paluzzi, the feature is currently being tested only internally. “Don't expect to be able to use it anytime soon,” the tipster tweeted.

Instagram has also introduced a range of new features for its mobile application recently. Earlier this month, the platform introduced a new caption sticker for Stories. It will now let users add captions to their stories with a new sticker. The sound off feature will let users add captions to their Stories and soon to their Reels.

It is also experimenting with letting users hide the ‘Like’ count on their posts, as per reports.

The app will test the new option with a set of users, letting them choose whether or not would they like to hide the like count for themselves, as per a TechCrunch report.