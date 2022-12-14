Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared his thoughts on ways to fix issues raised by the Twitter Files, which current owner and CEO Elon Musk started releasing last week to support claims that prior management was biased in handling content moderation.

There's a lot of conversation around the #TwitterFiles. Here's my take, and thoughts on how to fix the issues identified. I'II start with the principles I've come to believe based on everything l've learned and experienced through my past actions as a Twitter co-founder and lead: — jack (@jack) December 13, 2022

Dorsey, in a blog post, said he has come to believe in three principles — namely, social media must be resilient to corporate and government control; only the original author may remove the content they produce; and moderation is best implemented by algorithmic choice.

“The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles. This is my fault alone, as I completely gave up pushing for them when an activist entered our stock in 2020. I no longer had hope of achieving any of it as a public company with no defense mechanisms,” he wrote. He added that he exited the company when he felt he was no longer fit.

About Twitter’s decision to suspend Trump’s account, Dorsey said there was no negative intent or hidden agendas behind it. He said the platform would have been in a better position if they had invested more in tools for people than developing tools for themselves.

“I still wish for Twitter, and every company, to become uncomfortably transparent in all their actions. I do believe absolute transparency builds trust. As for the files, I wish they were released Wikileaks-style, with many more eyes and interpretations to consider,” Dorsey added.

