Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended permanently

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended permanently
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut - PTI
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut - PTI
Twitter cites repeated violations of rules
Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut’s account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.
Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the State, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.
Enforcement action
“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.
Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweets over rule violations
“The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” the spokesperson added.
According to Twitter’s Abusive Behaviour policy, “one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice”.
Fake news: SC issues notice to Centre, Twitter India on a plea to regulate spreading of hate content
When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said, citing the policy.
On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.
“If you are a blue tick account or with large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets,” he wrote.
Many social media users have called out Ranaut for spreading hatred.
The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their “conspiracy against India” . Ranaut is also active on Facebook.
Last year, Ranaut’s sister Rangoli’s account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE