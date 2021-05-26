Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Koo raises $30 million in Series B led by Tiger Global
The platform has garnered nearly 6 million downloads in just a year
Microblogging app Koo, has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global with participation from existing investors including Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator. IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors who have come on board the cap table with this round. Earlier this year, in February, Koo had raised $4.1 million in Series A funding.
The fresh round of funding will be utilized mainly to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo.
Koo is a microblogging site for opinions voiced in Indian languages. It has garnered nearly 6 million downloads in just a year of operations with an impressive community posting content every day. Some of the big names include Bollywood biggies Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani, senior leader of Congress Kamal Nath, JDS supremo and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Supriya Sule of the NCP, Chandrashekhar Aazad of Bhim Army, Upendra Khushwaha from JDU, Rajendra pal Gautham from AAP, sports celebrities including Saina Nehwal, Bhaichung Bhutia, Javagal Srinath, Mary Kom, Deepak Hooda amongst many others.
Koo was founded by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder of Taxi For Sure and Mayank Bidawatka who previously founded companies like Media Ant and Goodbox.
“We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world’s largest social media platforms in the next few years. Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon. Tiger Global is the right partner to have on board to realize this dream” said CEO and co-founder of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna,
