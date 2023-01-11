Meta’s subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, Sama, has announced the closure of its content moderation arm in Kenya in order to “streamline operations”. As per reports, European outsourcing firm Majorel will take over the contract.

Both Sama and Meta were recently sued in the East African country for alleged union busting and exploitation. Meta is also facing another lawsuit in Kenya over claims that it failed to employ safety measures on Facebook.

As per reports, Sama will let go 200 of its employees as it exits content review services and focuses on labelling work.

According to a TechCrunch report, Sama’s moderators were required to sift through social media posts on all its platforms, including Facebook, to remove those perpetrating and perpetuating hate, misinformation, and violence.

