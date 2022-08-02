hamburger

Pinterest launches Shuffle app for collage making

Aneeka Chatterjee | Chennai, August 2 | Updated on: Aug 02, 2022
Shuffles by Pinterest

The new app for mood board and collages is available for iOS only

Pinterest has launched a new app, Shuffle. The recently launched app is a collage-themed social app, letting users to create digital mood board and collaborate across platforms. The newly launched app is currently available for iOS devices via invite only.

Shuffles by Pinterest seems to come from TwoTwenty incubator - a team of engineers, designers and other product experts for research and analysis of app reach among its audience.

Features on Shuffles

In the original Pinterest app, there’s option to create, save, pin and browse contents. Shuffle has a number of pre-saved photo editing features as cut outs, collage layouts to club favourite photos and network ideas together. In addition, Pinterest brought Anime effect to enhance visual effects on objects.

Published on August 02, 2022
