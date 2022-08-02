Pinterest launches Shuffle app for collage making

Pinterest has launched a new app, Shuffle. The recently launched app is a collage-themed social app, letting users to create digital mood board and collaborate across platforms. The newly launched app is currently available for iOS devices via invite only.
Shuffles by Pinterest seems to come from TwoTwenty incubator - a team of engineers, designers and other product experts for research and analysis of app reach among its audience.
In the original Pinterest app, there’s option to create, save, pin and browse contents. Shuffle has a number of pre-saved photo editing features as cut outs, collage layouts to club favourite photos and network ideas together. In addition, Pinterest brought Anime effect to enhance visual effects on objects.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.