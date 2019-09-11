PM Modi’s Twitter followers cross 50 million mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account has more than 50 million followers now. Modi is the first Indian to cross the mark of 50 million followers on Twitter.

Only two other global political leaders have more than 50 million followers on Twitter. The former US President Barrack Obama has 108.4 million followers and the present US president Donald Trump has 64.1 M followers.

Modi started his Twitter journey in January 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At that time only a few politicians, including the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, were active on Twitter.

Though the number of tweets from his account has crossed 24,500 now, the number remained a few thousand between 2009 and 2013 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Understanding the importance of this social media tool, he had used Twitter to highlight the potential of Gujarat as an investment destination both in domestic and international platforms through his tweets.

Voice of common people

While launching the Gujarat edition of Business Line on May 24, 2013, he had said that social media has given voice to common people. As a political leader, he knew its power and was using it to maximise his reach.

In September 2013, the BJP announced Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Following this, he used the Twitter platform to promote various poll-related technology initiatives such as the launch of the mobile app, crowdsourcing of the election manifesto, projection of his campaigns through 3D technology, and the famous ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ series.

His win in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and his famous tweet of May 16 2014 -- “India has won! -- went on to become the ‘golden tweet’ for 2014 in India.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he prefixed ‘Chowkidar’ to his Twitter handle as part of ‘#MainBhiChowkidar’ campaign. Following this, most of his party followers started prefixing ‘Chowkidar’ to their Twitter handles.

He follows various national and international leaders, some party workers and leaders, and some social workers on Twitter.