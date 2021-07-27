ShareChat raises $145 mn from Temasek, others at near $3 bn valuation

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
ShareChat raises $145 mn from Temasek, others at near $3 bn valuation
Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, ShareChat
Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, ShareChat
The funding signals a growing fascination for Indian content-sharing apps, becoming popular ever since the banning of Chinese apps following an India-China border clash.
Indian content-sharing platform ShareChat has raised $145 million in fresh funding from Singapore's Temasek Holdings and two other investors, giving it a valuation of $2.88 billion, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
The funding signals growing fascination for Indian content-sharing and short-video apps that have become popular ever since New Delhi last year banned Byte Dance's TikTok and some other Chinese apps following an India-China border clash.
ShareChat allows users to post content in 15 Indian languages. After TikTok was banned, the Indian firm also launched a similar short-video sharing app named Moj which has since become popular and clocked millions of downloads.
The latest funding round was led by Temasek and Moore Strategic Ventures, with participation from a fund jointly setup by Mirae Asset and South Korean web portal Naver Corp, ShareChat said in its statement. Reuters is first to report the fund raise.
The latest investments come around four months after ShareChat raised $502 million from Tiger Global, Snap Inc, Twitter and some others, which at the time valued it at just over $2.1 billion.
"Investments raised this year including this additional capital infusion will help the company double down (on) its strategic priorities," ShareChat said.
The company will continue to invest in artificial-intelligence capabilities of video app Moj and enhance its in-app editing tools, said CEO Ankush Sachdeva.
ShareChat has 180 million active users. Moj has 160 million users and counts Facebook's Instagram Reels as its top rival.
India's digital startups ecosystem is becoming a darling of investors.
China's Ant Group-backed food delivery firm Zomato had a stellar debut on Indian bourses last week, valuing the firm at$13 billion, while others including SoftBank-backed ride-hailing firm Ola are also eyeing IPOs.
ShareChat has no immediate IPO plans and the company for now will focus on expanding its current business and offerings, a source familiar with the strategy said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE