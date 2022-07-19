Shopify announce partnership with Youtube

Ecommerce enabler Shopify has made YouTube Shopping available to its millions of merchants worldwide, opening a new way for creators to connect to consumers, build their brand and grow the business.

Content creators and merchants will have the ability to directly connect with their audiences on the YouTube platform, while monetising and building their business. Shopify research found that more than half (56 per cent) of Indian consumers will connect with brand-created content, including entertainment videos this year. It added that nearly 48 per cent expect to attend a live shopping event this year, more than double the number (23 per cent) of people who did so in 2021.

Shopify merchants can choose to sell their full range of products to YouTube’s users through YouTube Live, Shorts, and Video-on-demand content. This includes merchants tagging and pinning products at key points during a livestream. They can show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos and a new tab will be added to a merchant’s YouTube channel, featuring their entire products selection.

Targetting consumers’ time and money

“Where consumers spend time is where they spend money and Shopify’s partnership with YouTube unlocks new pathways for Indian merchants to reach consumers here and around the world with new and engaging video content,” said Bharati Balakrishnan, Shopify’s Country Head and Director for India.

She added that YouTube is one of the most influential channels in India and the integration with Shopify will fundamentally change what opportunity looks like for independent brands across India.

Shopify powers each merchant’s retail operating system, syncing and updating product details, including names, images, pricing, and shipping seamlessly across channels. If a product sells out, it’s automatically removed from YouTube. Merchants can also track performance of live and on-demand videos directly from their Shopify admin, with a full view of multichannel sales.

“For years, creators have built businesses around their YouTube content, often extending their entrepreneurship into building their own brands, but it hasn’t been as seamless to reach their audience with these products directly on YouTube,” said David Katz, VP of Shopping at YouTube.

Shopify is a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering merchants tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and has customers such as boat Lifestyle, NOW Cosmetics, Sugar Cosmetics, SUTA, TwoBrothers Organic Farms, and Vahdam Teas, among others.