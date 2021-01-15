Signal app suffers temporary outage

Messaging app Signal has been facing temporary outage with the messaging service not working for many users across the globe.

Users took to social media on Friday evening to report issues with the app. Many users were able to log in or connect to the app.

Signal acknowledged the issue on Twitter stating that the platform was facing certain “technical difficulties.”

“Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible,” Signal said in a tweet at 10:03 pm IST on Friday.

The app has witnessed a massive surge in new installs following endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and concerns related to WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. The app’s installs on Google’s Play Store alone has witnessed a 5x increase according to a screenshot shared by Signal earlier this week.