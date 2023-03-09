Spotify is bringing Spotify Clips, a 30-second video clips for artist profiles. Inspired by Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms, its a Spotify’s own Stories feature. These videos will be available on both artist profiles and artist’s album.

Spotify said that the feature lets fans dive deeper into artists’ stories while listening to an artist.

Introducing Clips and Countdown Pages 🎬 pic.twitter.com/uaGJWQvPgy — Spotify for Artists (@spotifyartists) March 8, 2023

In addition to Spotify Clips, Snapchat plans to bring Youtube-like Countdown Pages for artists. Similar to Youtube, Spotify will let users tease an advance premier video to a new release.

The countdown pages in Spotify offers artists with access to Spotify’s home feed where fans can presave any albums, watch exclusive videos, pre-order merchandise and preview track-lists, as per Spotify.

To begin with, Ed Sheeran’s artist profile includes a Countdown page now.

