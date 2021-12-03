Spotify Wrapped 2021 gets a thumbs up from reviewers and users

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Spotify Wrapped 2021 gets a thumbs up from reviewers and users
Spotify, the music streaming app, has just unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalised user experience. The reactions from users and experts alike has been quite positive. With Spotify Wrapped, users can now see their data to express their year in audio and their most listened to artists and albums this year.
Spotify is also adding more social media friendly features to help readily share the albums and songs that you’ve listened and loved. To use Spotify Wrapped 2021 users have to tap on “Your 2021 Wrapped” banner on the app.
The Verge, a popular US technology blog said: “This year, it’s adding even more social media-friendly features that help you share your favourite music with a customised movie, aura, or playing cards. Naturally, you can share Spotify’s auto-created images on your timeline and, for the first time, directly to TikTok. It’s sure to spark discussions with friends and provide valuable marketing for Spotify that competitors like Apple and YouTube can’t seem to match”
Similarly, Endgadget, another technology website, said: “With Wrapped 2021, Spotify is once again using the stories-style format it revealed last year. The company is continuing to make this personalised retrospective exclusive to its mobile apps on iOS and Android. Here, you'll get all of your stats along with a number of playlists the service will build based on your months of listening.
The Guardian remarked that it was an effective marketing scheme. “Spotify leveraging its own user base to create a buzz on its behalf. The platform itself presents it as an opportunity for sombre reflection, like the Queen’s speech: a prompt “to look back on the year” on the music that “helped us get through,” it added.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE