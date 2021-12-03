Spotify Wrapped 2021 gets a thumbs up from reviewers and users

Spotify, the music streaming app, has just unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalised user experience. The reactions from users and experts alike has been quite positive. With Spotify Wrapped, users can now see their data to express their year in audio and their most listened to artists and albums this year.

Spotify is also adding more social media friendly features to help readily share the albums and songs that you’ve listened and loved. To use Spotify Wrapped 2021 users have to tap on “Your 2021 Wrapped” banner on the app.

The Verge, a popular US technology blog said: “This year, it’s adding even more social media-friendly features that help you share your favourite music with a customised movie, aura, or playing cards. Naturally, you can share Spotify’s auto-created images on your timeline and, for the first time, directly to TikTok. It’s sure to spark discussions with friends and provide valuable marketing for Spotify that competitors like Apple and YouTube can’t seem to match”

Similarly, Endgadget, another technology website, said: “With Wrapped 2021, Spotify is once again using the stories-style format it revealed last year. The company is continuing to make this personalised retrospective exclusive to its mobile apps on iOS and Android. Here, you'll get all of your stats along with a number of playlists the service will build based on your months of listening.

The Guardian remarked that it was an effective marketing scheme. “Spotify leveraging its own user base to create a buzz on its behalf. The platform itself presents it as an opportunity for sombre reflection, like the Queen’s speech: a prompt “to look back on the year” on the music that “helped us get through,” it added.