Telegram, the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Telegram, the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January: Report
App garnered more than 63 m installs, 3.8 times its downloads in January last year
Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January, according to data from Sensor Tower.
The app garnered more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in January 2020. India accounted for the highest number of downloads for the messaging app at 24 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 10 per cent, per the report.
TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with nearly 62 million installs.
Also read: 5% of Indian users have deleted WhatsApp, 22% claim reduced usage: Survey
TikTok was followed by Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the list of top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
Telegram and Signal also topped the charts on Google Play Store. The messaging apps have garnered massive popularity amid rising concerns regarding WhatsApp’s upcoming privacy changes.
The top grossing non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 was TikTok with close to $128 million in user spending, 3.8 times its revenue in January 2020.
The top five highest grossing apps worldwide also included Piccoma, YouTube, Tinder and Tencent Video.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE