Telegram, the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January: Report

Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The app garnered more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in January 2020. India accounted for the highest number of downloads for the messaging app at 24 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 10 per cent, per the report.

TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with nearly 62 million installs.

TikTok was followed by Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the list of top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

Telegram and Signal also topped the charts on Google Play Store. The messaging apps have garnered massive popularity amid rising concerns regarding WhatsApp’s upcoming privacy changes.

The top grossing non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 was TikTok with close to $128 million in user spending, 3.8 times its revenue in January 2020.

The top five highest grossing apps worldwide also included Piccoma, YouTube, Tinder and Tencent Video.