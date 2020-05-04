TikTok collaborates with celebrities in a PSA against misinformation

TikTok on Monday announced the launch of its Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled #MatKarForward (Do not FOrward) to help raise awareness around the creation and sharing of misinformation on digital platforms.

“In today’s times when misinformation and inaccurate news is rampant, as responsible netizens, we all need to be extremely careful with what we create and share online,” the company said in its official statement.

The video is directed by Anurag Basu and features Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, among others.

The PSA urges netizens to verify information from credible sources before sharing it across platforms with others.

Nikhil Gandhi, India Head, TikTok said, "Spread of misinformation is an industry-wide concern and a shared responsibility. #MatKarForward is part of our ongoing initiatives to raise awareness around the spread of misinformation and to maintain a safe and positive environment for our users.”

The video-sharing platform has also taken a few other initiatives to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform, including revised Community Guidelines.

Most recently, the platform introduced a 'Misleading Information' category along with a COVID-19 sub-category within the in-app reporting feature to flag fake information being circulated within the app.

Last year the platform had launched a similar awareness campaign called #WaitASecToReflect urging users to pause and think before sharing anything online.

The new PSA was shot by the cast and edited by the Director at their respective homes, following the Government of India's social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 norms, TikTok said.

Users can also participate in the initiative by sharing videos with custom animated in-app #MatKarForward sticker.

The spread of misinformation across social media platforms is increasingly becoming a matter of concern amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. Tech giants including Facebook, Twitter and Google have also taken various steps over the past couple of months to crack down on misinformation across their platforms.