TikTok collaborates with celebrities in a PSA against misinformation

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
TikTok collaborates with celebrities in a PSA against misinformation
TikTok on Monday announced the launch of its Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled #MatKarForward (Do not FOrward) to help raise awareness around the creation and sharing of misinformation on digital platforms.
“In today’s times when misinformation and inaccurate news is rampant, as responsible netizens, we all need to be extremely careful with what we create and share online,” the company said in its official statement.
The video is directed by Anurag Basu and features Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, among others.
The PSA urges netizens to verify information from credible sources before sharing it across platforms with others.
Nikhil Gandhi, India Head, TikTok said, "Spread of misinformation is an industry-wide concern and a shared responsibility. #MatKarForward is part of our ongoing initiatives to raise awareness around the spread of misinformation and to maintain a safe and positive environment for our users.”
The video-sharing platform has also taken a few other initiatives to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform, including revised Community Guidelines.
Most recently, the platform introduced a 'Misleading Information' category along with a COVID-19 sub-category within the in-app reporting feature to flag fake information being circulated within the app.
Last year the platform had launched a similar awareness campaign called #WaitASecToReflect urging users to pause and think before sharing anything online.
The new PSA was shot by the cast and edited by the Director at their respective homes, following the Government of India's social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 norms, TikTok said.
Users can also participate in the initiative by sharing videos with custom animated in-app #MatKarForward sticker.
The spread of misinformation across social media platforms is increasingly becoming a matter of concern amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. Tech giants including Facebook, Twitter and Google have also taken various steps over the past couple of months to crack down on misinformation across their platforms.
SHARE