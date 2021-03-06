Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
TikTok, Facebook most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide in February 2021: Report
TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for February 2021, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
TikTok clocked more than 56 million installs worldwide last month. Douyin in China accounted for the largest number of TikTok installs at 18 per cent, followed by the United States at 11 per cent.
TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide on the Apple App Store. However, on the Google Play Store, it came in fourth in terms of downloads, preceded by Indian short video app MX TakaTak, Facebook and Instagram on the list.
The second most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in February was Facebook with over 45 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs of Facebook at 27 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent. Facebook was followed by Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram on the list of the top five most installed non-gaming apps globally last month.
TikTok was also the top-grossing non-gaming app worldwide for February 2021 with more than $110 million in user spending, 1.9 times its revenue in February 2020, as per the report. Nearly 79 per cent of TikTok’s revenue came from Douyin in China, followed by the US at 8 per cent and 3 per cent from Turkey.
TikTok was followed by YouTube with more than $82 million in gross revenue last month, representing a 23 per cent year-over-year growth from February 2020. The US accounted for nearly 51 per cent of YouTube’s revenue, followed by 12 per cent from Japan. Other top-grossing apps included Tinder, followed by Piccoma and Tencent Video.
