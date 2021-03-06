TikTok, Facebook most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide in February 2021: Report

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for February 2021, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

TikTok clocked more than 56 million installs worldwide last month. Douyin in China accounted for the largest number of TikTok installs at 18 per cent, followed by the United States at 11 per cent.

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide on the Apple App Store. However, on the Google Play Store, it came in fourth in terms of downloads, preceded by Indian short video app MX TakaTak, Facebook and Instagram on the list.

The second most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in February was Facebook with over 45 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs of Facebook at 27 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent. Facebook was followed by Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram on the list of the top five most installed non-gaming apps globally last month.

TikTok was also the top-grossing non-gaming app worldwide for February 2021 with more than $110 million in user spending, 1.9 times its revenue in February 2020, as per the report. Nearly 79 per cent of TikTok’s revenue came from Douyin in China, followed by the US at 8 per cent and 3 per cent from Turkey.

TikTok was followed by YouTube with more than $82 million in gross revenue last month, representing a 23 per cent year-over-year growth from February 2020. The US accounted for nearly 51 per cent of YouTube’s revenue, followed by 12 per cent from Japan. Other top-grossing apps included Tinder, followed by Piccoma and Tencent Video.