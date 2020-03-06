TikTok moves Bombay HC seeking dismissal of plea seeking a ban on the app in India

Social media app Tiktok, on Thursday, appealed to the Bombay High Court to dismiss a plea seeking a ban on the app in India according to media reports.

The public interest litigation was filed against the Chinese company ByteDance-owned TikTok by Heena Darvesh in November 2019 on the grounds that the short-video platform has caused a number of criminal offences and deaths.

The petition had stated that the short-video platform “is being used as a medium of unfiltered sexual content, and harming youths of the country. The app is affecting young people, especially children, by causing addiction issues, leading to degraded mental health,” The Hindu reported.

A similar plea was filed in Madras High Court in 2019 seeking to ban the app for its sexual content.

Senior counsel Milind Sathe who represented TikTok has appealed to the court for dismissal of the PIL citing a procedure laid down under Section 69-A of the Information Technology Act, according to which, if a person has any grievance regarding online content, then he or she can approach the nodal officer and seek for it to be removed.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice BP Dharmadhikari and Justice NR Borkar have instructed the petitioner's lawyer to respond to the point raised by the company as per reports.

In an interview with Financial Times, Nikhil Gandhi, head of TikTok’s India operations, had said that the company is aiming to increase its users by 50 per cent in 2020.