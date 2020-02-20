Twitter adds a new ‘Continue Thread’ feature allowing users to connect older tweets

Twitter users no longer need to dig through tweets for replying to older tweets. The micro-blogging platform on Thursday announced its latest ‘Continue thread’ feature for Twitter users.

The feature allows Twitterati to connect new tweets to existing posts to continue a twitter thread.

How does it work

While a user is composing a new tweet, they will simply need to pull down to see their older tweets. From thereon, users can click on the ‘Continue thread’ or the ellipses button below the old tweet that they would like to reply to and connect the tweets.

The social media platform tweeted out an explainer video detailing the feature.

“Now you can add a Tweet to the one you already Tweeted, faster!” it captioned the video.

The micro-blogging site has introduced multiple new features to the platform this year to better user experience. Earlier in January, Twitter brought Facebook Messenger-like ‘emoji reactions’ function for direct messages on the platform. The company is also planning to introduce a feature that allows a user to restrict replies on their tweets, the Verge had reported.

The continued threat is slowly being rolled out to users, India Today reported. Users can update their Twitter app to the latest version to test out the feature on their phone.