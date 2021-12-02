Twitter enables users to report a ‘Space’ on web without joining it

Twitter has made improvements in terms of reporting for its live social audio feature ‘Spaces’. The microblogging platform has resolved an issue where reported Spaces were still visible to users.

“We heard your concerns and saw your Tweets — they helped us find some bugs in Spaces where reported content was still visible the bugs have been fixed and it’s something we’ll continue to work on,” read a tweet from the official Spaces account.

It has also made an update to reporting, allowing users to report a Space on the web without joining it. “Previously, on iOS and Android you’ve been able to report a Space from the preview, but not on web. We’re making an update so you will be able to report a Space on web without joining it,” it said.

“Our team is focused on making sure the Spaces you enter are relevant and safe but if you come across abusive or harmful Spaces, please report it so we can quickly take action,” Twitter further said. Users can report a space by tapping on the three dots icon and tapping ‘Report this Space.’