Twitter enables users to report a ‘Space’ on web without joining it

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter enables users to report a ‘Space’ on web without joining it
The microblogging platform has resolved an issue where reported Spaces were still visible to users (File photo) - REUTERS
The microblogging platform has resolved an issue where reported Spaces were still visible to users (File photo) - REUTERS
Focused on making sure the ‘Spaces’ you enter are relevant and safe, said the microblogging platform
Twitter has made improvements in terms of reporting for its live social audio feature ‘Spaces’. The microblogging platform has resolved an issue where reported Spaces were still visible to users.
“We heard your concerns and saw your Tweets — they helped us find some bugs in Spaces where reported content was still visible the bugs have been fixed and it’s something we’ll continue to work on,” read a tweet from the official Spaces account.
Also read: Twitter launches dedicated search prompt for HIV-related information
It has also made an update to reporting, allowing users to report a Space on the web without joining it. “Previously, on iOS and Android you’ve been able to report a Space from the preview, but not on web. We’re making an update so you will be able to report a Space on web without joining it,” it said.
“Our team is focused on making sure the Spaces you enter are relevant and safe but if you come across abusive or harmful Spaces, please report it so we can quickly take action,” Twitter further said. Users can report a space by tapping on the three dots icon and tapping ‘Report this Space.’
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE