Twitter engagement rankings: PM Modi tops the list in October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the overall Indian Twitter engagement rankings with over 7.2 million engagements, followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 3.5 million engagements, according to a report by Twitteet, a social media analytics firm, for October.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood occupied the third and fourth positions respectively in the overall Indian Twitter engagement rankings during October.
The categories whose Twitter engagement have been analysed include politicians (party-wise), journalists, business leaders (founders and investors), sportspersons (cricket and other sports), movies stars (Bollywood and regional), authors, chefs, and comedians.
According to Twitteet, the following people had the highest Twitter engagement categories in their respective fields:
1. Politicians – Narendra Modi - 72,15,913
2. Bollywood – Sonu Sood - 24,36,601
3. Business Head – Anand Mahindra - 4,08,882
4. Cricketer – Virat Kohli - 24,65,918
5. Sports Star (non-cricket) – Vijender Singh - 4,27,006
6. TV Star – Sidharth Shukla - 3,90,901
7. Journalist – Deepak Chaurasia - 18,88,720
8. Founders – Kunal Shah - 60,093
9. Comedians – Kunal Kamra - 11,46,111
10. Regional Cinema Star – Mahesh Babu - 7,32,964
11. Authors – Anand Ranganathan - 5,36,874
12. Investor – Mohandas Pai - 99,741
The firm said that for its methodology, the engagement is measured by the total number of retweets and likes, while comments are not considered. Only the engagement data of original tweets and tweet replies are taken, and the data for pure retweets is not considered, it said.
The report identified as a “key highlight” the remarkable rise of Tejashwi Yadav who clocked over 1.24 million engagements in October, overshadowing incumbent Bihar CM. Among Indian politicians, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were third and fourth in the 'Indian politicians engagement rankings'. “Surprising inclusions in the top 10 among politicians were BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra at #8 who clocked 1.1 million engagements; Dr Kumar Vishwas at #5 who got 1.2 million engagements,” it said.
Said Twitteet co-founder: “Our core objective is to provide social business intelligence, social monitoring and actionable insights to the leaders across various domains and also to businesses and marketers. We run a daily analysis of all engagements – which are the total of likes and retweets, collate these every month, across categories; and then slice and dice them to mine actionable insights,” said Sandeep Amar, co-founder of Twitteet.
