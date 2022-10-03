Twitter shared the first edited tweet on its platform weeks after it announced that it was actively testing the feature. The microblogging site recently revealed adding a full-screen video feed like TikTok.

A tweet from the Twitter Blue handle showcased how the feature will look. The microblogging site mentioned this as a test.

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we'll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

Twitterati can view the previous versions of the above by clicking the pencil icon with the ‘last edited’ details.

Screenshot of the edit history

The feature will first be available for Twitter Blue users. It is uncertain when it will roll out to all users.

To edit a tweet, users will have to pay $4.99 per month to get the premium subscription. According to reports, the microblogging site initially said that the platform would test the feature internally among its employees and later extended it to all Twitter Blue users.

A user can edit tweets within 30 minutes of posting the original tweet. This is available to users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.