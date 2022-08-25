Twitter is merging its misinformation and spam prevention teams

Twitterhas merged its teams to battle against misinformation and harmful content after removing spam accounts, TechCrunch reported. The new team will be called ‘Health Products and Services (HPS)‘ and will be led by product VP Ella Irwin.

According to TechCrunch, the microblogging site said in its statement, “Today’s reorganization reflects our continued commitment to prioritize and focus our teams in pursuit of our goals. Stopping bad actors, and creating more transparency around how we support a healthy platform, while also helping promote and encourage diverse thoughts and conversations continues to be foundational to everything we do and how we organize our teams.”

This comes after Peiter Zatko, who served as Twitter’s security chief till early this year, filed the whistleblower complaints last month with the SEC, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Department of Justice. Zatko’s accusations include Twitter violating the terms of a 2011 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had put stronger measures to protect the security and privacy of its users. According to reports, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal defended the company. A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that Zatko’s complaint is a “false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies.”