Twitter is testing ‘CC’ button to manage video captions

Twitter is testing a new ‘CC’ button to let users turn video captions on or off, the company announced on social media. As per the video shared on the Twitter Support account, the CC button will appear in the top right corner of videos with captions avail. The feature is currently available to some iOS users and will soon roll out on Android.

In December 2021, Twitter rolled out auto-generated captions on videos on the web, iOS, and Android supporting more than 30 languages, reported.

Video captions or no captions, it's now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android.



On videos that have captions available, we're testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new "CC" button. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q2Wmr78U — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 22, 2022

The microblogging site has been on a spree to introduce new features. Earlier in the month, the company introduced the ALT badge and image descriptions.

The company also confirmed working on its long-awaited edit feature for a long time after Musk’s Twitter poll asking users if they need an edit feature surfaced online. According to a TechCrunch report, Twitter is also working on a feature to allow users to set a status on their profile and tweets.