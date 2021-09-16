Twitter launches a new global campaign for cricket fans

Twitter is launching a new global campaign called #CricketTwitter for cricket fans. The campaign will kick-start on September 16 with a custom emoji that anyone on Twitter can activate by tweeting with hashtags such as #CricketTwitter.

The campaign also supports hashtags in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

With the upcoming Cricket season, the campaign has been launched to further strengthen the passionate community of cricket fans. 69 per cent of all people in Twitter India classify themselves as a cricket fan and 30 per cent describe themselves as a huge fan, Twitter said.

Users can experience the sport on the platform with multiple new features such as event pages.

“All matches played across the upcoming cricket league season will have dedicated event pages where people can follow the latest updates from the games in one place,” Twitter said.

“Fans will be able to stay tuned into what their favourite teams, players and experts are tweeting, and also view premium video content from Twitter’s partners,” it said.

Premium content

The microblogging platform will also feature premium content from sports broadcasters. It has partnered with several publishers and broadcasters to bring exclusive sports content to audiences on the service.

It has also introduced a dedicated Cricket Topic for fans to stay tuned to the latest updates.

Users can also create or follow existing lists dedicated to cricket like these from Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) - Cricket, India Cricket, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Delhi Capitals IPL team, Chennai Super Kings Team, among others.

Users can also host or join an ongoing cricket Space, the platform’s dedicated live audio rooms.