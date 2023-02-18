In a new update, Twitter said that only Twitter Blue subscribers (paid users) will be able to use text message two-factor authentication (2FA) service to secure their accounts.

This change will be applicable from March 20, 2023 and non-Twitter Blue users have been notified to remove text message two-factor authentication by March 19, 2023 to avoid losing access to Twitter. Free plan users can still use the other methods of two-factor authentication including the use of authentication app, and security key.

“While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors. So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The availability of text message 2FA for Twitter Blue may vary by country and carrier,” Twitter said in a blogpost.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a primary security tool offered by Twitter to keep user accounts secure. In addition to asking users to log in with a password, 2FA requires users to also enter a code or use a security key. Companies use this additional step to ensure that the only the account owner is able to access their account.

Twitter’s monthly paid subscription, Twitter Blue, was recently launched in India. The subscription service is priced of ₹900 per month for mobile app and ₹650 on the website. Annual subscribers on the website have been offered a discounted price of ₹6,800 instead of ₹7,800 per annum.

This subscription will give users a blue checkmark on their Twitter account along with access to features like edit tweet feature, longer video uploads, and longer tweets, among others. Now, the company has also added text message 2FA to the list of select features under the subscription plan.