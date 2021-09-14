Twitter received 1,455 grievances in August, says latest transparency report

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter received 1,455 grievances in August, says latest transparency report
During the period, the company received 617 grievances of abuse/harassment from which 101 URLs were actioned
Twitter India in its latest Transparency Report under the IT Rules said that it has received 1,455 number of total grievances between July 26 and August 25, and actioned 519 URLs during this period.
In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Twitter is required to publish a monthly compliance report which includes the details of complaints from users via the India grievance mechanism and action taken on them, as well as information related to Twitter’s proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules.
As per its Proactive Monitoring Data, the company has also suspended a total of 26,726 accounts related to child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content, and 4,648 accounts were suspended related to promotion of terrorism.
“We will continue to publish this report on a monthly basis, and will make improvements over time, based on feedback received from the government, or in accordance with internal changes that allow for us to provide more granular data,” the company said.
Grievances
During the period, the company received 617 grievances of abuse/harassment from which 101 URLs were actioned, 503 of impersonation cases of which 347 URLs were actioned, 226 of IP-related infringement cases of which 24 URLs were actioned, 68 cases of defamation of which 39 URLs were actioned, and 29 cases of sensitive adult content of which 5 URLs were actionioned, Twitter said in the report.
“In addition to the above data, we processed 36 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned six of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” it said.
“Twitter received 34 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period,” it said.
There are many measures that have been in place for a long time on Twitter that relate to the mitigation of child sexual exploitation and terrorism activity, the company said adding that Twitter does not tolerate any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation — whether in Direct Messages or elsewhere throughout the service.
“This includes media, text, illustrations, or computer-generated images. When we remove content, we immediately report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC makes reports available to the appropriate law enforcement agencies around the world to facilitate investigations and prosecutions,” it added.
