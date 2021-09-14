Twitter received 1,455 grievances in August, says latest transparency report

Twitter India in its latest Transparency Report under the IT Rules said that it has received 1,455 number of total grievances between July 26 and August 25, and actioned 519 URLs during this period.

In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Twitter is required to publish a monthly compliance report which includes the details of complaints from users via the India grievance mechanism and action taken on them, as well as information related to Twitter’s proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules.

As per its Proactive Monitoring Data, the company has also suspended a total of 26,726 accounts related to child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content, and 4,648 accounts were suspended related to promotion of terrorism.

“We will continue to publish this report on a monthly basis, and will make improvements over time, based on feedback received from the government, or in accordance with internal changes that allow for us to provide more granular data,” the company said.

Grievances

During the period, the company received 617 grievances of abuse/harassment from which 101 URLs were actioned, 503 of impersonation cases of which 347 URLs were actioned, 226 of IP-related infringement cases of which 24 URLs were actioned, 68 cases of defamation of which 39 URLs were actioned, and 29 cases of sensitive adult content of which 5 URLs were actionioned, Twitter said in the report.

“In addition to the above data, we processed 36 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned six of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” it said.

“Twitter received 34 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period,” it said.

There are many measures that have been in place for a long time on Twitter that relate to the mitigation of child sexual exploitation and terrorism activity, the company said adding that Twitter does not tolerate any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation — whether in Direct Messages or elsewhere throughout the service.

“This includes media, text, illustrations, or computer-generated images. When we remove content, we immediately report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC makes reports available to the appropriate law enforcement agencies around the world to facilitate investigations and prosecutions,” it added.