Twitter rolls out Spaces to Twitter on the web
Users can currently only join a Space and not host them yet
Twitter is officially expanding its audio rooms feature Spaces to the web.
Users can now join a Space from Twitter on the web.
Also read: Facebook, Twitter told to open databases in Russia by July- Ifax
“Spaces are making their way to Twitter for web! Now you can join a Space to listen in, test out the new transcription design, and set reminders to join a scheduled Space,” the microblogging platform tweeted from its official Support account.
The Spaces team will develop the feature further based on user feedback.
“Starting today, spaces will be available on Twitter.com (mobile web, desktop web) our focus areas: — infrastructure and listening UI that adapts to your screen size — setting reminders for scheduled spaces — accessibility and transcriptions,” read a tweet from the official Spaces account.
It also shared images of what Spaces would look like on the web. One of the images showed a preview of how the feature would appear before a user joins a Space. A second image showed how Spaces will appear on the right on Twitter web, so they can simultaneously scroll through Twitter as they listen to a Space.
However, as reported by The Verge, users can currently only join a Space and not host them yet.
A Twitter Spaces developer (@magusnn) earlier this year had also shared some examples for the entry point to Spaces on the web (via The Verge). The designs showed how Spaces might look like on the platform.
Twitter confirmed that it was actively working on the feature for desktop web browsers.
Also read: Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
The social media major had begun testing Spaces on iOS in December in public beta with features and changes being added to the platform based on user feedback.
Most recently, it previewed its Ticketed Space feature, a way to monetise for users on the platform.
