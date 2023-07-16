Twitter has announced new features addressing the concerns of users, amid the pressure to retain them from migrating to its rival app Threads by Meta.

Elon Musk’s microblogging platform on its Twitter handle announced setting up a new messages setting that help reduce the number of spam messages in direct messages (DMs) on the platform.

“With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow will be sent to your message request inbox,” Twitter wrote.

According to the tweet, users who had permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to the new setting, which they can switch back at any time.

In other words, messages from users individuals follow or have sent a message earlier in the past will feature within the DMs.

In addition to this, Twitter had announced that it would pay part of its advertising revenue to select content creators on the platform as part of its Creator Ads Revenue Sharing Program. Eligible creators should be verified users with at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and have a Stripe payment account.

“We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply,” Twitter added.

Musk recently tweeted that the platform is still facing a “negative cash flow due to (about a) 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”