Twitter is adding new features enabling users to discover videos on its platform. The company began testing a video feed similar to TikTok in December 2021. During the test, Twitter changed the entire ‘explore’ page into a video feed with a ‘for you’ tab offering a personalised experience.

Sooner, users on iOS will be able to scroll up to browse more video content after watching a video.

However, users can exit the viewer and go back to the original tweet by clicking the back arrow in the top left corner. The immersive view announced by Twitter is to allow users to discover engaging videos, the company said. There is no information if the platform will roll out the feature to Android users.

Twitter’s immersive viewing

The microblogging site is launching a new video carousel within its ‘explore’ tab. Users will see a ‘videos for you’ category that displays popular and trending videos.

Twitter’s new video carousel