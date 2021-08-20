Twitter to make a range of improvements to its Direct Messaging system

Twitter will be making a range of improvements to its Direct Messaging system over the next few weeks, the company has announced. “Some DM improvements are coming your way over the next few weeks. We’ve got easier Tweet sharing, better navigation when in a convo, and more,” Twitter wrote from its official Twitter Support account.

With this, users will be able to share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM conversations, separately to avoid group chats when they send the same tweet to multiple people. This feature will be rolling out on iOS and web, and will soon be expanded to Android.

Quick-scroll button

It is also adding a new quick-scroll button to let users jump to the latest message while scrolling down the chat. This will be rolling out on Android and iOS.

The microblogging platform is also adding reactions to messages by long-pressing the message. This will be first rolled out on iOS. “When reacting to a message, there's the double-tap and now there's the long press –– when you long press a message, you can tap “Add reaction” from the menu to pull up the reaction picker,” it said.

Also read: Twitter tests allowing users to flag misleading tweets

It has also made it easier to scan a conversation by grouping messages by date for less timestamp clutter starting with iOS. Separately, the social media major also began testing a new feature that lets users subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from creator profiles.