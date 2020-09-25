Social Media

Twitter to prompt users to read articles before retweeting

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Twitter will soon prompt users to read an article before retweeting.

“We shouldn't have to say this, but you should read an article before you tweet it. So, we’ve been prompting some people to do exactly that,” Twitter wrote from the Twitter Comms account on Thursday.

The microblogging platform had begun testing a feature on Android that prompted users to read an article that they hadn’t opened on Twitter before retweeting it.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first,” Twitter said.

According to the social media major, during the testing phase, people open articles 40 per cent more often after seeing the prompt. The number of people opening articles before retweeting also increased by 33 per cent, Twitter said.

“Some people didn’t end up RTing after opening the article – which is fine! Some tweets are best left in drafts,” it added.

Twitter will make the prompt smaller once people have seen it once moving forward. It will now begin to roll out the feature globally.

“Working on bringing these prompts to everyone globally soon,” Twitter said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.