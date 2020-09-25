Twitter to prompt users to read articles before retweeting

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Twitter to prompt users to read articles before retweeting
Twitter will soon prompt users to read an article before retweeting.
“We shouldn't have to say this, but you should read an article before you tweet it. So, we’ve been prompting some people to do exactly that,” Twitter wrote from the Twitter Comms account on Thursday.
The microblogging platform had begun testing a feature on Android that prompted users to read an article that they hadn’t opened on Twitter before retweeting it.
“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first,” Twitter said.
According to the social media major, during the testing phase, people open articles 40 per cent more often after seeing the prompt. The number of people opening articles before retweeting also increased by 33 per cent, Twitter said.
“Some people didn’t end up RTing after opening the article – which is fine! Some tweets are best left in drafts,” it added.
Twitter will make the prompt smaller once people have seen it once moving forward. It will now begin to roll out the feature globally.
“Working on bringing these prompts to everyone globally soon,” Twitter said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE