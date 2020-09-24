Social Media

Twitter to test voice messages in Direct Messaging: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

The facility will give users more options for “how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter”

Twitter will soon be testing direct voice messages according to a report by The Verge.

Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter told the Verge that the microblogging platform will be testing voice messages as part of its direct messaging (DM). Brazil will be the first country where users will get to test this feature.

“We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately,” he said as quoted by the Verge.

Layout similar to voice tweets

The layout of voice DMs will be similar to voice tweets with just a play/pause button. Just like voice tweets, the user’s current profile photo will be added to the voice note as a static image when the note plays. There will also be a “report message” option for users to prevent misuse of audio messages, the report said.

Currently, platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp have support for audio messages.

Adding voice to the platform is one of the ways in which Twitter is making it more accessible for people with different abilities. Twitter in June had announced that it was testing audio tweets for users on iOS

“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice,” it had said in a post.

