Twitter to test voice messages in Direct Messaging: Report

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Construction shows spike in demand; there has also been a rise in contractual assignments
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
₹1047 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010601075 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Twitter to test voice messages in Direct Messaging: Report
The facility will give users more options for “how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter”
Twitter will soon be testing direct voice messages according to a report by The Verge.
Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter told the Verge that the microblogging platform will be testing voice messages as part of its direct messaging (DM). Brazil will be the first country where users will get to test this feature.
“We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately,” he said as quoted by the Verge.
Layout similar to voice tweets
The layout of voice DMs will be similar to voice tweets with just a play/pause button. Just like voice tweets, the user’s current profile photo will be added to the voice note as a static image when the note plays. There will also be a “report message” option for users to prevent misuse of audio messages, the report said.
Currently, platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp have support for audio messages.
Adding voice to the platform is one of the ways in which Twitter is making it more accessible for people with different abilities. Twitter in June had announced that it was testing audio tweets for users on iOS
“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice,” it had said in a post.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE