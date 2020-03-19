Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Twitterati sharing their work from home experience under #MyQuarantineInSixWords
As major national and international companies including Infosys, Google, and Twitter, have declared work from home for their employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, employees took to Twitter to post about their quarantine period and how are they spending it. Users of the microblogging site are pouring in their comments and experience under the #MyQuarantineInSixWords.
Twitterati shared their experience in six words using images, GIFs, and videos.
Most of the users have confessed that they are spending their time wolfing down food and snacks. A user (Marebear) tweeted: “All I’ve been doing is eating #MyQuarantineInSixWords.”
Another user (Dania) mentioned: “My family is hiding snacks from me #MyQuarantineInSixWords.”
Some users are utilizing their quarantine period to spend time with family. A user shared a picture of his daughter cozied on his lap and tweeted: “I'm loving every minute of it #MyQuarantineInSixWords.”
While some users also expressed concerns over their prolonged work from home. A Twitterati (stephh) wrote: “I really miss the outside world #MyQuarantineInSixWords.”
The widespread pandemic has infected more than 2 lakh people as of March 19. The disease has claimed around 8,990 lives till now, while as many as 85,782 people have recovered from the deadly virus.
India has recorded 166 coronavirus cases so far, including three deaths. Coronavirus-affected countries including Iran, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and India have also shut their shores for foreign tourists until further notice.
