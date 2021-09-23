Commercial vehicles on the green-way
US court orders Facebook to release records of anti-Rohingya content for genocide case
Says locking away the requested content will be throwing away the opportunity to understand how disinformation begat the genocide of the Rohingya
A US federal judge has ordered Facebook to release records of accounts connected to anti-Rohingya violence in Myanmar that the social media giant had shut down, rejecting its argument about protecting privacy as “rich with irony”.
The judge in Washingon, D.C, on Wednesday criticised Facebook for failing to hand over information to investigators seeking to prosecute the country for international crimes against the Muslim minority Rohingya, according to a copy of the ruling.
US privacy law
Facebook had refused to release the data, saying it would violate a US law barring electronic communication services from disclosing users’ communications.
But the judge said the posts, which were deleted, would not be covered under the law and not sharing the content would “compound the tragedy that has befallen the Rohingya.”
Also see: Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app
“Facebook taking up the mantle of privacy rights is rich with irony. News sites have entire sections dedicated to Facebook’s sordid history of privacy scandals,” he wrote.
A spokesperson for Facebook said the company was reviewing the decision and that it had already made “voluntary, lawful disclosures” to another UN body, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.
Military crackdown
More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017 after a military crackdown that refugees said including mass killings and rape. Rights groups documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.
Myanmar authorities say they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.
Gambia is seeking the data as part of a case against Myanmar it is pursuing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, accusing Myanmar of violating the 1948 UN Convention on Genocide.
In 2018, UN human rights investigators said Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fuelled the violence.
Study disinformation
In Wednesday’s ruling, US magistrate judge Zia M Faruqui said Facebook had taken a first step by deleting “the content that fuelled a genocide” but had “stumbled” by not sharing it.
“A surgeon that excises a tumour does not merely throw it in the trash. She seeks a pathology report to identify the disease,” he said.
“Locking away the requested content would be throwing away the opportunity to understand how disinformation begat the genocide of the Rohingya and would foreclose a reckoning at the ICJ.”
Also see: Facebook executive criticises report claiming the platform has multiple flaws but does little fix it
Shannon Raj Singh, human rights counsel at Twitter, called the decision “momentous”.
She tweeted that it was “one of the foremost examples of the relevance of social media to modern atrocity prevention & response”.
