We want to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities: Mark Zuckerberg on Jio deal

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Facebook said that the deal with Reliance Jio was aimed at providing digital tools to small businesses and the unconnected at a time when everyone is under lockdown.

"India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs. With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with -- and that's why we're partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities," Zuckerberg said in a post.

"India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online," he added.