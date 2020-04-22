Social Media

We want to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities: Mark Zuckerberg on Jio deal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 22, 2020 Published on April 22, 2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg   -  REUTERS

 

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Facebook said that the deal with Reliance Jio was aimed at providing digital tools to small businesses and the unconnected at a time when everyone is under lockdown.

Also Read
Facebook to pick 9.9% stake in Reliance’s Jio Platform for Rs 43,574 crore
 

"India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs. With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with -- and that's why we're partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities," Zuckerberg said in a post.

"India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online," he added.

Published on April 22, 2020
Reliance Jio
Facebook
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Facebook to roll out its Covid-19 symptom tracking survey globally to identify potential hotspots