Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said that it has banned over 37 lakh accounts in November, the company said in its ‘User Safety Report’ for the month.

In accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, social media platforms have to publish information on actions taken by the companies in each month.

“Between November 1 and November 30, 2022, 37,16,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned,” it said in the monthly report ,adding that 9,90,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for November. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” a spokesperson at WhatsApp said.

Over the years, the company has consistently invested in artificial intelligence and other technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep its users safe on its platform, the spokesperson added.

In October, WhatsApp banned over 23-lakh accounts in India.

It further said that in November, the company received 946 grievance reports from India out of which the platform actioned 74 of the reports. It said 830 reports were for a ban appeal and 47 reports for account support.

