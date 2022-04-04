WhatsApp beta brings a new feature to unsaved contacts

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature providing multiple options to interact with an unsaved number in a chat.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing new options when selecting phone numbers in chat bubbles.https://t.co/RZ6XT9wPcj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 1, 2022

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android (v2.22.8.11) shows a new pop-up menu when a user taps an unsaved number in a chat.

Users have three options in the menu — chat on WhatsApp or call or add to contacts. If the unsaved number does not have a WhatsApp account, the user only gets to call or add the number to the contacts options in the menu.

“At the moment, we do not have any info on when the feature will roll out on the stable channel. But since it has already started popping up for beta users, it should not be long before the feature gets a wider rollout,” WABetaInfo said in a statement.

The messaging platform has also enabled a new restriction when forwarding a forwarded messages to group chats on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. It prevents users from forwarding messages to more than one group chat. According to WABetaInfo, it only applies to already forwarded messages.

WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab, which would probably redirect to Community Home (a section that displays all communities).