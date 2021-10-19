Scripting a survival
Zee's founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
WhatsApp brings joinable calls feature to group chats
Users can call a WhatsApp group and join the call directly from the group chat
Taking a cue from Twitter’s Space and Clubhouse that allows users to quickly join a discussion, Facebook’s messaging platform WhatsApp is integrating the joinable calls experience through integration to group chats.
“Now group calls are contextual to your group chats and you can effortlessly join them right from the chat tab,” a WhatsApp statement said.
“With group calling growing in popularity, integrating join-able calls gives WhatsApp users a new spontaneous way to connect with their family and friends groups,” it said.
Also see: Now, WhatsApp adds end-to-end ‘encrypted’ back-up for messages
The users can call a WhatsApp group and join the call directly from the group chat.
“The notification will say the name of the group instead of the names of the participants. Only people who are part of the group can join the call,” it said.
Users see the details of ongoing Spaces at the top of their Twitter feed. Similarly, the WhatsApp app, on opening, will show which groups have ongoing calls.
“We are making it easier to connect spontaneously with your groups. Join ongoing calls with your groups anytime, effortlessly and directly from the chat view with one click,” it said.
