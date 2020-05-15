Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
WhatsApp Business now allows users to sync account with their company Facebook Page
Facebook will now let WhatsApp Business users link their accounts directly with their company Facebook page.
WhatsApp Business users can sync relevant information directly from their company’s Facebook Page with this feature, according to a report by Android Police.
The messaging service is currently rolling out the feature for both Android and iOS devices and the update is also available for Indian users of the app, Gadgets360 reported.
WhatsApp Business was launched in 2018 to help small businesses connect with their customers.
Businesses can also run Facebook ads that click to WhatsApp with this update, as per the Android Police report.
Users can link their account with their page from Linked Accounts in Settings. Users can also choose more than one category for their business from their Business Profile section in Settings.
According to the report, users will need the latest versions of WhatsApp Business and Facebook which is version 2.20.67 (Android) and 2.20.51 (iOS), respectively.
Apart from this, the social media giant has also launched multiple features to aid small businesses for its Messenger platform as well as for Instagram including a ‘Small Business’ sticker.
“Businesses are facing immense challenges during the Covid-19 crisis, and supporting them is critical to the well-being of entrepreneurs, communities and the economy,” Facebook had said in an official blog post.
“We’re announcing new ways for people to support and discover small businesses, along with more tools for keeping businesses informed and connected with their customers,” it had said.
