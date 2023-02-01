WhatsApp has announced the development of a new in-app document banner, in a recent blog post on Wabetainfo.

With the new update, WhatsApp assures users that it is now possible to share documents up to 2GB in size. In June 2022, WhatsApp had roll out the big file size feature, but only a few were lucky enough to access the feature.

As the screenshot shows, WhatsApp will now announce send a banner alert that it is possible to share documents and files up to 2GB in size, raising awareness among those who are not familiar with the feature.

The new in-app banner is still under development. There is no confirmed date yet for the roll out, but will tag along with a future update.