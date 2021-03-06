WhatsApp is testing ability to let users send messages that disappear after 24 hours: Report

WhatsApp is testing a new 24 hour expiration time for its disappearing messages according to a report by WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo is an online portal that tracks the latest developments in the Facebook-owned messaging app.

“WhatsApp is testing the ability to set messages to disappear after 24 hours,” WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

“To avoid misinformation, WhatsApp already supports disappearing messages since a few months: check out Contact/Group Info. If you enable this feature, messages disappear after seven days. WhatsApp is currently testing a different expiration now and this test is under development,” it said.

The new update is still in development with no specific details as to when the feature may be made available to users.

WhatsApp introduced the option to use disappearing messages on the platform in November last year.

The feature enables users to send individual or group chat messages that disappear after seven days on the platform when disappearing messages is turned on.

“We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” it had said in a blog post.