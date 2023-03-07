WhatsApp released a blogpost on Wabetainfo teasing a new feature - expiring groups that will make unwanted or inactive groups disappear from the list at a set time.

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp will make the option available under group information page. With the expiring groups feature, users can choose from various options such as one day, one week, or a custom date, with an ability to remove expiration set already.

To note, this option is a personal choice, and would not be available for other group participants.

The upcoming feature is expected to provide a solution to groups that tend to become cluttered and irrelevant over time. In addition, it will also act as a storage tool by managing groups over time, especially for those created temporarily for specific events, such as birthday.