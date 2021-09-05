A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
WhatsApp is working on ‘Message Reactions’ feature
Users can react to a message multiple times using different emojis
Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a ‘Message Reactions’ feature, according to reports.
The platform is working on a feature that will let users react to a message using different emojis, WABetaInfo reported.
This is relatively similar to the message reaction feature on Instagram.
According to the report, users can react to a message multiple times using different emojis.
When the user wishes to react to a message, they can pick any emoji. Messages can have an infinite amount of reactions. However, if a user has over 999 reactions, it will read as "999+."
The reactions will not be anonymous. In group chats, all users can see who reacted to a message.
Users will also be able to react in individual chats.
The process of sending message reactions will be end-to-end encrypted. So no user outside the chat will be able to see another user's reactions.
The feature is currently under development. It will be available to users on Android and iOS in a future WhatsApp update, the report said.
Separately, the messaging platform is also planning to redesign chat bubbles on WhatsApp for iOS for a future update.
