Social Media

WhatsApp is working on ‘Message Reactions’ feature

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 05, 2021

Users can react to a message multiple times using different emojis

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a ‘Message Reactions’ feature, according to reports.

The platform is working on a feature that will let users react to a message using different emojis, WABetaInfo reported.

This is relatively similar to the message reaction feature on Instagram.

According to the report, users can react to a message multiple times using different emojis.

When the user wishes to react to a message, they can pick any emoji. Messages can have an infinite amount of reactions. However, if a user has over 999 reactions, it will read as "999+."

The reactions will not be anonymous. In group chats, all users can see who reacted to a message.

Users will also be able to react in individual chats.

The process of sending message reactions will be end-to-end encrypted. So no user outside the chat will be able to see another user's reactions.

The feature is currently under development. It will be available to users on Android and iOS in a future WhatsApp update, the report said.

Separately, the messaging platform is also planning to redesign chat bubbles on WhatsApp for iOS for a future update.

Published on September 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

WhatsApp
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like