WhatsApp launches ‘check it before you share it’ campaign
Social media platform WhatsApp on Friday launched ‘check it before you share it’, a campaign that is meant to serve as a simple reminder always to double-check facts before forwarding.
This is another step in its multi-year campaign to address rumours, the Facebook-owned company said.
This campaign acts as a simple and powerful reminder that it is the responsibility of everyone to double-check the facts before forwarding messages to flatten the misinformation curve, it said in a statement.
It tries to inculcate a behaviour that urges users to gain more information about the messages they receive through any of the many ways, like reaching out to the MyGov helpline to receive important updates or searching the web.
“People across the country are relying on WhatsApp to talk to their loved ones, doctors, teachers and businesses during this challenging time. Our priority is to empower people to directly connect with health officials and government agencies to rely on these credible sources to receive verified updates during the pandemic," Shivnath Thukral, India Head of Public Policy for WhatsApp, said.
To promote the MyGov helpline, the WhatsApp campaign conveys the precautionary measures that people should take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like to cough in elbows, stay home, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and to keep social distancing.
People will be able to see these ads on Facebook and Instagram, and message the helpline with just one tap, the company said.
In addition to the educational efforts, WhatsApp has made product changes to address virality, partnered with governments and global institutions to empower users to have access to credible information, and stepped up fact-checking.
“WhatsApp has taken proactive steps to support MyGov in its endeavour to ensure that people have access to accurate and verified information. Through partnerships with various stakeholders and institutions, together, we are making credible information available to everyone. We urge people to rely on the MyGov helpline and reach out for timely and reliable health information,” Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov and President and CEO, National e-Governance Division, said.
